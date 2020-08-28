County COVID-19 cases increases by 13

SIDNEY – Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. This brings the county’s total to 352.

The new cases include two boys in the 10-19 age group; one woman and one man in their 20s; one man in their 30s; one man in his 40s; two women and two men in their 50s; two women in her 60s; and one man in his 80s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 196 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 37 cases; Botkins (45306) 17 cases; Conover (45317) three cases; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 26 cases; Houston (45333) 17 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases; Maplewood (45340) five cases; Minster (45865) 17 cases; Piqua (45356) seven cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) nine cases.

As of Friday, 238 Shelby County residents have recovered, 110 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders./health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) continues to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

Total cases on the county are 426 with 382 confirmed and 44 probable.Total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37.

A total of 257 women have tested positive, while 169 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight.The total number of people who have recovered is 302. There are 116 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: the 410th case is a probable 60-year-old woman, 411th case is a probable 22-year-old man, the 412th case is a probable 55-year-old man, the 413th case is a probable 47-year-old man, the 414th case is a 57-year-old man, the 415th case is a 22-year-old woman, the 416th case is a 75-year-old man, the 417th case is a 57-year-old woman, the 418th case is a 50-year-old man, the 419th case is a 17-year-old girl, the 420th case is an 83-year-old man, the 421st case is a 73-year-old woman, the 422nd case is a 66-year-old woman that is hospitalized, the 423rd case is a 25-year-old woman, the 424th case is a 28-year-old woman, the 425th case is a probable four-year-old girl, and the 426th case is a probable 35-year-old man. All are self-isolating at home unless otherwise noted. A 40-year-old man confirmed case that was self-isolating at home has now been hospitalized.

Total cases include nine people in the 0-10 age range, 40 in the 10-20 age range, 60 in the 20-30 age range, 60 in the 30-40 age range, 56 in the 40-50 age range, 74 in the 50-60 age range, 48 in the 60-70 age range, 29 in the 70-80 age range, 35 in the 80-90 age range, 14 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 178 cases in St. Marys; 108 cases in Wapakoneta; 45 cases in Minster; 45 cases in New Bremen; 25 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; five cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; two in St. Johns; and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 1,030 positive cases. Miami County has had 110 total hospitalizations, and 43 deaths. There are 832 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 585 positive cases with 64 hospitalizations. There have been 35 deaths, and 467 people have recovered. There are 83 active cases with 29 new cases reported Thursday.

Logan County has had 232 total cases of COVID-19, which includes 152 conirmed cases and 80 probable cases. There are 181 recovered cases, 49 active cases and seven current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 120,124 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 13,221 have been hospitalized with 2,946 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,105 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 100.127 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.