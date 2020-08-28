Giving history a place to thrive

Co-owner of Huelskamp Drainage and Excavation Ed Huelskamp, left, and Shelby County Historical Society Board of Trustees President Julie Gilardi, both of Sidney, take a look at the basement of the Shelby County Historical Society Annex located at 115 E North St., on Thursday, Aug. 27. The basement had been having moisture problems due to drainage issues so a sump pump was installed and new downspouts were installed that go underground to catch basins. Asbestos was also recently removed. The Annex is being used for storage and once future renovations are complete Gilardi plans on it also being used as a learning center with much more room for people to sit and listen to a speaker than the current Ross Historical Center.

