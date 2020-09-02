Absentee ballot request forms in mailboxes

COLUMBUS – Earlier this summer, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced every registered Ohio voter would receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail. Those request forms are arriving in mailboxes this week – one week ahead of schedule.

Ohioans who want to vote by absentee ballot must send their request form back to their county board of elections in order to receive an absentee ballot. In the absentee ballot request instructions, Secretary LaRose has recommended voters submit their request right away, but definitely no later than Oct. 27. Absentee ballots will be sent by the voter’s respective county board of elections beginning Oct. 6.

“Whether you’re voting on election day, early in-person, or taking advantage of the absentee request form arriving this week in your mailbox, Ohioans should know voting will be safe and secure in Ohio,” said LaRose. “With the convenience of voting from home comes a responsibility – don’t wait to make your voice heard. Get your ballot request form in the mail as soon as you can.”

By getting their ballot request forms in early, voters will ease the burden on both county boards of elections staff who are expecting a significant influx of election mail, as well as the postal workers in their community who are working to make sure it’s delivered on time.