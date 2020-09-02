Police log

TUESDAY

-5:25 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. Police investigated a fraud report involving the misuse of credit card information in the 700 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-5:44 p.m.: violate protection order. Jason M. Nation, 46, at large, was arrested on a violate protection order charge.

Crashes

Karen M. Stephens, 57, of Pemberton, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m.

Stephens was traveling eastbound on North Street when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her waiting turn, which was driven by Shylee D. Kaczmarek, 21, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:08 to 10:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls; one was a mutual aid medical call.

TUESDAY

-4:48 to 8:40 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-11:21 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

