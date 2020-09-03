Chamber Foundation scholarships available

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is inviting its member schools and other Chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to make application to its Foundation for an education grant.

“The Chamber Foundation is an important component of our overall mission,” said Jeff Raible with the Chamber. “Through the generosity of Chamber members, we are able to financially support many wonderful education based programs throughout Shelby County. These are teacher driven, education enrichment initiatives that might not otherwise occur without support from our Foundation.”

Last year Chamber Foundation Trustees approved 24 grant requests submitted by Chamber member schools and organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth. In total, more than $15,800 was granted to the following: Midwest Regional Education Service Center, Sidney City Schools, Botkins Schools, Russia Schools, Shelby County Historical Society, Fairlawn Schools, Jackson Center Schools, Houston Schools, Lehman Catholic High School, and the OSU Extension.

To request a 2020 grant application, interested Chamber members can call the Chamber at 937-492-9122, email jraible@sidneyshelbychamber.com, or download an application from the Chamber website www.sidneyshelbychamber.com. The deadline for submitting an application this year is Oct. 15, 2020.