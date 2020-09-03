Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:02 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Police responded to a report of a misuse of a credit card in the 2300 block of King Court.

-5:46 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Robert A. Hackler, 31, of Columbus, was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension.

-4:46 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Police responded to a report of the theft of money from a bank debit/credit card at an apartment in the 2300 block of Collins Drive.

-11:22 a.m.: theft — without consent. A license plate on a 2010 Ford Escape was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. A 6-inch, black LG Stylo cellphone was reported stolen from an apartment in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

TUESDAY

-1 p.m.: violate protection order. Police responded to a report a protection order was violated in the 2000 block of Campbell Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-8:56 a.m. to 1:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-4:30 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 to 5:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; one was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.