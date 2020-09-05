125 Years

Sept. 5, 1895

Mrs. Cole Bethel, of Columbus, will return to Sidney and give another series of lectures in parliamentary drill beginning Sept. 23. It is expected that many will avail themselves of this opportunity.

For the past week a strange looking man has been seen lurking about the woods about four miles from Bellefontaine on the Sidney pike. A farmer drove up to him on Sunday last and asked him if he didn’t want something to eat. The man made no reply but he turned his face heavenward and throwing his hands above his head gave a loud scream and went running into the woods. Where he came from or what has become of him is a mystery to all.

100 Years

Sept. 5, 1920

Rev. A.S. Watkins, of Middletown, the Presidential candidate for President of the United States, arrived in Sidney Friday morning to attend the Methodist conference.

A meeting of the county Democratic executive committee was held at the assembly room of the court house yesterday afternoon. A resolution was passed to give the women of the county equal representation on the executive committee and to also select a central committee to represent each precinct.

Virgil Wiley of Dallas street picked up last evening on his wireless a message from the U.S. ship General Goethals as follows: “On board U.S. General Goethals, at sea, Sept. 2. Send destroyer with gear to rescue crew in submerged submarine.”

75 Years

Sept. 5, 1945

The Lima-Sidney-Piqua-Troy WMC area office will be liquidated within the next 30 days. This action is being taken upon the recommendation of acting area director Lewis Evans. Five other areas in the state are designated to discontinue no later than Oct. 1.

The White House today announced that a broadcast of the Japanese surrender ceremony aboard the battleship Missouri in the Tokyo bay will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sidney time. This information, the White House said, has been received from General Douglas MacArthur.

50 Years

Sept. 5, 1970

Paul Ahlers, cashier and board secretary of the Loramie Banking Co., has been named to fill the unexpired term of Ralph W. Bruner, Jr. on the Wilson Memorial Hospital Board, it was announced today. Bruner has taken employment outside of Sidney.

MINSTER – A large barn eight miles northeast of Minster, was destroyed by fire this morning at a loss of more than $70,000 to the owner, Ben Schemmel, and his son, Joseph Schemmel, who lived at the farm.

The barn had collapsed by the time firemen arrived but they were successful in saving the surrounding buildings including a corn crib and garage.

25 Years

Sept. 5, 1995

BALTIMORE (AP) – For the moment, Cal Ripken and Lou Gehrig are linked as one in the baseball record book.

They played in different eras for different teams and at different positions. Yet, they share an identical, distinctive trait – Ripkin, like Gehrig, showed up at the ballpark every day expecting to play.

Ripkin tied Gehrig’s distinguished record of playing in 2,130 consecutive games, going 3-for-5 in the Baltimore Orioles’ 8-0 victory over the California Angels. For now, the two Iron Men are equals in the eyes of baseball historians.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

