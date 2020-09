Around 100 boats gather near Earls Island on Lake Loramie at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, for a Back the Blue & Trump Boat Parade. After all the boats had arrived they proceeded to take a lap around the lake as people along the shore watched.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News