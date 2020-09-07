30 new cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – Thirty new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday’s update by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on its Facebook page Sunday morning. This brings the county’s total to 463.

The new Shelby County cases include one child between infant to 9 years old, five women and six men in their 20s; two woman and three men in their 30s, four women and one man in their 40s, four women and one man in their 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s and one man in his 80s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 244 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 48 cases, Botkins (45306) 18 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 36 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 18 cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) eight cases, Minster (45865) 18 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 10 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 16 cases.

As of Sunday, 334 Shelby County residents have recovered, 124 have not recovered, five people have died and four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.