River search held

Sidney firefighters search the Great Miami River, behind the Sidney Boat Club, for a person who may have gone into the river. The search began behind the Rivers Edge Roadhouse at around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Two Sidney Fire Department boats were deployed and one Piqua Fire Department boat. Assisting with the search were firefighters from Lockington. Sidney Police Officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies also aided the search. Anna firefighters manned the Sidney Fire Department during the search which was called off at around 10:30 p.m.. The person was not actually seen going into the river but some of their personal articles were found near it.

