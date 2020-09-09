125 Years

Sept. 9, 1895

The fire department made a trial run this afternoon. They hitched up the wagon and drove to Box 2167 at the corner of Dallas and Ohio avenue, a distance of three squares and a half, in one minute and nineteen seconds.

———

Yesterday morning a trunk checked from Minneapolis, Minn. To Cincinnati attracted considerable attention at Lima when being transferred from the C. and L.E. to the C.H. and D. railroad on account of the unpleasant odor that came from it. In making an investigation it was discovered that the trunk was filled with rotten eggs, cabbage and women’s clothing. The eggs and cabbage were removed from the trunk.

100 Years

Sept. 9, 1920

The committee from the Sidney Council, Knights of Columbus, has taken a 60-day option for the purchase of the Taylor block at the northeast corner of the public square and expect to complete the deal in the next few days. The building is being purchased by the K. of C. for the purpose of securing a suitable lodge room, as they are being compelled to move from their old quarters in the Princehouse building, where a remodeling program is underway.

———

A Ford sedan, belonging to Lee Shroyer, caught fire while standing in front of Kennedy’s garage at Botkins yesterday. The blaze was put out by the use of an extinguisher, with damage to the car estimated at $50.

75 Years

Sept. 9, 1945

Flying lessons are now available at Sidney’s airport any time during the daylight hours, it was announced today in a joint statement by Russell Folkerth, owner of the airport, and the new instructor, Joe Rau, formerly of Columbus.

———

“Take precaution” reminds the local health department in trying to prevent any further spread of infantile paralysis. To date the per cent of cases is lower throughout the nation and in Ohio, but there are still a number of weeks remaining when the disease is prevalent. In Shelby county there have been five cases reported to date.

50 Years

Sept. 9, 1970

WAPAKONETA – Dan Porter, director of the Ohio Historical Society, reported the fund to finance the proposed Neil Armstrong Aerospace Museum near Wapakoneta is in excellent shape.

Porter estimated that construction could begin in December if bids to be advertised in late October do not exceed the architect’s estimate of $500,000.

———

City officials introduced an ordinance annexing 63 acres between Thompson-Schiff road (Broadway avenue) and Port Jefferson road at an unusual Tuesday night meeting that lasted past 11 p.m.

The annexation was petitioned for by Jennie M. Wells, Glenn W. Thompson and Marcia L. Wells. There were no objections.

———

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Bob Hope was named “Entertainer of the Year” Monday night by the American Guild of Variety Artists in a poll of its 10,000 active members.

25 Years

Sept. 9, 1995

Travis Hoewischer, the 15-year old son of Bill and Lisa Hoewischer told Sunset Sidney Kiwanis about growing up on a farm and showing his livestock when the club met at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Hoewischer is a sophomore at Sidney High School and the fifth generation to live in the almost 100-year old family home.

He received champion showmanship awards at Shelby County and Ohio State Fairs. He noted he accompanied his father to various shows at the age of 4, joined a 4-H club at age 9 and has exhibited both sheep and hogs at various events.

He said agricultural industry is rapidly changing, and the family over the years raised draft horses, beef cattle and now is primarily raising hogs on its nearly 500 acres.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org