NEW BREMEN — The Indiana/Ohio Blood Services of the American Red Cross thanks all who participated in the Aug. 10 blood drive at the Minster Knights of Columbus Hall, where 91 units were collected.

The next blood drives will be on Oct. 5 at the New Bremen American Legion and Dec. 7 at the K of C hall in Minster. Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).