Commissioners award highway paint striping contract

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded the 2020 highway paint striping contract to Aero-Mark, Inc. for $152,889 as part of their recent actions.

The commissioners opened the sole bid for the highway paint striping program on July 30 and awarded the contract to Aero-Mark on Aug. 6.

On Sept. 3 the commissioners authorized seeking bids for the Fair Haven parking lot paving project. Bids are to be submitted by 11 a.m. Sept. 24.

They also authorized the sale of property at 1100 Clem Road in Sidney, the former animal shelter, on Sept. 3. Sealed bids are to be submitted by 11 a.m. Oct. 1.

The commissioners authorized the creation of the CARES Shelby County Small Business Relief Grant Program on July 23 and on Aug. 4 entered into a subgrant agreement with the city of Sidney for the county to administrate the city’s portion of funds provided for the program.

The commissioners approved CARES Act Small Business Relief grants for 19 applicants on Aug. 25. On Sept. 1 they approved one additional application and extended the application deadline for the CARES Shelby County Small Business Relief Grant Program to 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

On Aug. 20 the commissioners appointed Jon Crusey to the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District Policy Board, transferred $162,639.41 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $162,639.41 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures of $699,509.71 on July 23, $974,271.71 on July 30, $695,012.63 on Aug. 6, $816,788.59 on Aug. 13, $927,213.98 on Aug. 20 and $420,821.54 on Sept. 3.