One rescued from ravine crash

Sidney firefighters carry a man away from the pickup he was in when it went off the southbound edge of I75 down a steep hill and into a ravine next to VanDemark Farm around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_0597.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_0529.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_0582.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_0631.jpg Sidney firefighters carry a man away from the pickup he was in when it went off the southbound edge of I75 down a steep hill and into a ravine next to VanDemark Farm around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN091120CrashSave.jpg Sidney firefighters carry a man away from the pickup he was in when it went off the southbound edge of I75 down a steep hill and into a ravine next to VanDemark Farm around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News