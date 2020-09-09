One rescued from ravine crash

Sidney firefighters carry a man away from the pickup he was in when it went off the southbound edge of I75 down a steep hill and into a ravine next to VanDemark Farm around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
