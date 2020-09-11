125 Years

Sept. 11, 1895

The situation at the Osceola copper mine remains about the same as Sunday. The fire is still raging, all the ventilation is hut off and an effort is being made to smother the flames. There is no hope for the 30 imprisoned men.

———

The Epworth League will give a social at the top of the long stairway on West avenue Tuesday evening. A good time without money and without price. All young people of the church are cordially invited.

———

The Big Four railroad will build a new depot at Bellefontaine next year. It will be built of brick and stone. When will Sidney get a new depot?

100 Years

Sept. 11, 1920

Preliminary figures for the 1920 Census show Shelby county with a population of 25,923. Sidney’s population is listed at 8,500, with other communities in the county as follows: Anna, 463; Botkins, 567; Jackson Center, 578; Kettlersville, 140; Lockington, 181; Loramie, 472; and Port Jefferson, 237.

———

There was quite a fire in Anna yesterday and two barns were completely burned, belonging to R.W. Jenkins and Mrs. Knasel. Mrs. Jenkins’ daughter had been smoking out bees and had a fire in a bucket. When she called to the house, she threw a carpet over the bucket and forgot about it.

75 Years

Sept. 11, 1945

Brakes failing when he was half way down Orbison hill this noon gave R.F. Michael, of Conover, an experience he does not want to repeat as his car was badly damaged in the ensuing wild ride which ended against the concrete abutment of the unfinished East Court street bridge.

———

The 85th Shelby county fair moved into the second of its six-day existence today with one of the biggest Sunday crowns in history recorded yesterday, giving promise to a 1945 history-making attendance figure.

———

Paul V. McNutt, chairman of the war manpower commission, reported today that 2,100,000 workers have been laid off since the Japanese surrender. McNutt said that 300,000 workers were separated from their jobs during the week ending August 31.

50 Years

Sept. 11, 1970

A city building permit has been issued for a 44-room addition to the Imperial House Shelby, it was disclosed today.

The building permit issued today calls for construction of a one- and two-story addition to the existing building at an estimated cost of $396,000.

———

VERSAILLES – Poultry Days committee members voted to spend the entire proceeds of approximately $2,300 from the 1970 Poultry Day celebration to partially pay for a bubble top and heating equipment for the village swimming pool.

25 Years

Sept. 11, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. trade deficit shot up to $43.62 billion in the April-June quarter, the worst performance in history.

The Commerce Department reported today that the deficit in the nation‘s current account climbed 11.8 percent from a first quarter deficit of $39.03 billion. It was the worst showing on record, topping the old mark of $43.28 billion set in the final three months of last year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org