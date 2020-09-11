Virtual Conservation storytime offered through Shelby SWCD

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District has partnered with the Shelby County Libraries to bring a virtual Conservation Storytime to children in the community.

Each week will offer a different theme with a story, a get outside activity, and an easy craft. These videos will be geared towards kids ages 3 to 6. They are great activities for preschool and kindergarten classrooms, as well as any homeschool or daycare. The Children’s Section at Amos Memorial Library will also have a display each week that corresponds with the Conservation Storytime theme, and participants can check out other books related to that week’s topic.

Conservation Storytime will be aired on the Shelby County Libraries and Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District’s Facebook pages each Monday starting Sept. 14. Anyone who would like to have the Storytime videos sent directly to email can contact Sophie Nieport at sophie.nieport@oh.nacdnet.net or 937-419-2589.