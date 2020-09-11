Goat results

Boer and Boer-Cross Breeding Goats

Junior Doe, 0 to 4 months

Class Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Intermediate Doe, 5 to 8 months

Boer/Boer Cross Grand Champion Doe: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock

Class Champion: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock

Third Place: Morgan Paulus, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Fifth Place: Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock

Junior Yearling Doe, 13 to 18 months

Class Champion: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Fifth Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Senior Yearling Doe, 19 to 24 months

Boer/Boer Cross Reserve Champion Doe: Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock

First Place: Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock; Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock

2-year-old Doe under 3 years old

Class Champion: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Dam and Daughter

Champion Dam and Daughter: Kaylie Kipp, Botkins Livestock

Class Champion: Kaylie Kipp, Botkins Livestock

First Class: Kaylie Kipp, Botkins Livestock

Dairy Goats

Junior Doe Kid

Reserve Champion Doe Dry: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Intermediate Doe Kid

Class Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Senior Doe Kid

Class Champion: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Yearling

Grand Champion Doe Dry: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

2-year-old milker under 3 years old

Overall Reserve Champion Doe: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

3-year-old and under 5 milker

Overall Grand Champion Doe: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Brandon Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

5-year-old and over milker

Champion Doe Milker: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Brandon Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Dam and Daughter

Class Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

First Place: Justing Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep

Market Goat

All types

Grand Champion Market Goat: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Iris Canan, Anna Livestock

Class Champion: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Elizabeth Low, Scissors to Sheep; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock; Noah Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock

First Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Elizabeth Low, Scissors to Sheep; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock; Noah Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Maria Stephenson, Scissors to Sheep; Iris Canan, Anna Livestock; Willow Canan, Anna Livestock; Abigail Nowlin, Shamrock Stitchers; Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep; Jacbon Yenser, Botkins Livestock

Third Place: Sage Cowen, Scissors to Sheep; Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Jenna Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock; Morgan Paulus, Anna Livestock; Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep; Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jadyn Huber, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep; Wyatt Larger, Scissors to Sheep; Hunter Messer, Kettlersville Livestock

Fifth Place: Caden Cantwil, Fort Loramie Livestock; Landon Sanders, Progressive Livestock; Brendan Bowman, Starting Farmers; Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock; Audrey Farrier, Scissors to Sheep; Hailey Messer, Kettlersville Livestock; Hunter Messer, Kettlersville Livestock

Sixth Place: Sage Cowen, Scissors to Sheep; Kyle Low, Scissors to Sheep; Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Hailey Messer, Kettlersville Livestock

Pygmy Goats

Junior Doe Kids (Under 6 months)

Class Champion: Macie Verdier, Successful

First Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

Second Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

Third Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful

Senior Doe Kids (Under 1 year, over 6 months)

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

Third Place: Macie Verdier, Successful; Malayna Verdier, Successful

Yearling Doe (1 year under 2)

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

Third Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

2-year-old doe under 3 years old

Champion Pygmy Goat: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful

Third Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

3-year-old doe and under 5

Reserve Champion Pygmy Goat: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA; Macie Verdier, Successful

Third Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

Fourth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful

Fifth Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

5-year-old doe or older

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

Third Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful

Dam and Daughter

Class Champion: Macie Verdier, Successful

First Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Third Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

Fourth Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

Fifth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful

Sixth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful

Wether under 1 year

Class Champion: Ezra Alexander, Successful

First Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful

Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Wether 1 year and under 2

Champion Pygmy Wether: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Wether 3 years and older

Reserve Champion Pygmy Wether: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA

Third Place: Macie Verdier, Successful

Fourth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful