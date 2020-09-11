Goat results

Boer and Boer-Cross Breeding Goats
Junior Doe, 0 to 4 months
Class Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Intermediate Doe, 5 to 8 months
Boer/Boer Cross Grand Champion Doe: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock
Class Champion: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock
Third Place: Morgan Paulus, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Fifth Place: Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock
Junior Yearling Doe, 13 to 18 months
Class Champion: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Fifth Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Senior Yearling Doe, 19 to 24 months
Boer/Boer Cross Reserve Champion Doe: Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock
First Place: Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock; Madison Kipp, Anna Livestock
2-year-old Doe under 3 years old
Class Champion: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Third Place: Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Dam and Daughter
Champion Dam and Daughter: Kaylie Kipp, Botkins Livestock
Class Champion: Kaylie Kipp, Botkins Livestock
First Class: Kaylie Kipp, Botkins Livestock
Dairy Goats
Junior Doe Kid
Reserve Champion Doe Dry: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Intermediate Doe Kid
Class Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Senior Doe Kid
Class Champion: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Yearling
Grand Champion Doe Dry: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Gavin Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
2-year-old milker under 3 years old
Overall Reserve Champion Doe: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
3-year-old and under 5 milker
Overall Grand Champion Doe: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Brandon Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
5-year-old and over milker
Champion Doe Milker: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Brandon Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Dam and Daughter
Class Champion: Justin Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
First Place: Justing Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Reese Heilers, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Anthony Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Isabelle Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fifth Place: Elizabeth Pollock, Scissors to Sheep
Market Goat
All types
Grand Champion Market Goat: Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Iris Canan, Anna Livestock
Class Champion: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Elizabeth Low, Scissors to Sheep; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock; Noah Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock
First Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Elizabeth Low, Scissors to Sheep; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock; Noah Jenkins, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Kaylie Kipp, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Maria Stephenson, Scissors to Sheep; Iris Canan, Anna Livestock; Willow Canan, Anna Livestock; Abigail Nowlin, Shamrock Stitchers; Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep; Jacbon Yenser, Botkins Livestock
Third Place: Sage Cowen, Scissors to Sheep; Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Jenna Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA; Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock; Morgan Paulus, Anna Livestock; Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep; Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jadyn Huber, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep; Wyatt Larger, Scissors to Sheep; Hunter Messer, Kettlersville Livestock
Fifth Place: Caden Cantwil, Fort Loramie Livestock; Landon Sanders, Progressive Livestock; Brendan Bowman, Starting Farmers; Jacob Yenser, Botkins Livestock; Audrey Farrier, Scissors to Sheep; Hailey Messer, Kettlersville Livestock; Hunter Messer, Kettlersville Livestock
Sixth Place: Sage Cowen, Scissors to Sheep; Kyle Low, Scissors to Sheep; Grant Albers, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Hailey Messer, Kettlersville Livestock
Pygmy Goats
Junior Doe Kids (Under 6 months)
Class Champion: Macie Verdier, Successful
First Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
Second Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
Third Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful
Senior Doe Kids (Under 1 year, over 6 months)
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
Third Place: Macie Verdier, Successful; Malayna Verdier, Successful
Yearling Doe (1 year under 2)
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
Third Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
2-year-old doe under 3 years old
Champion Pygmy Goat: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful
Third Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
3-year-old doe and under 5
Reserve Champion Pygmy Goat: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA; Macie Verdier, Successful
Third Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
Fourth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful
Fifth Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
5-year-old doe or older
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
Third Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful
Dam and Daughter
Class Champion: Macie Verdier, Successful
First Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Third Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
Fourth Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
Fifth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful
Sixth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful
Wether under 1 year
Class Champion: Ezra Alexander, Successful
First Place: Ezra Alexander, Successful
Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Wether 1 year and under 2
Champion Pygmy Wether: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Wether 3 years and older
Reserve Champion Pygmy Wether: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
First Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Meredith Hageman, Fairlawn FFA
Third Place: Macie Verdier, Successful
Fourth Place: Malayna Verdier, Successful