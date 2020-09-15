Man arrested in alleged sexual assault

SIDNEY — A local man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail and is charged with one count of gross sexual imposition for the alleged sexual abuse of a female juvenile.

Bradley Stangel, 30, at large, was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, police units were dispatched to the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive on Sept. 11, 2020, around 10 p.m. in regard to a fight in progress. Upon arrival to the area, patrol officers discovered a male subject in the area of the 600 block of Mohican Court. This male subject was bloody and appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation. The subject was transported to Wilson Health for treatment. He was later identified as Stangel.

A police investigation revealed earlier in the evening Stangel was involved in a physical altercation with another male subject at an apartment in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. The altercation started when the other male subject believed Stangel had sexually abused a female juvenile family member. Subsequent facts and evidence processed by investigators tend to indicate Stangel did commit a sex act upon a female minor under the age of 10. As a result, Stangel was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the third degree, and was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

All of the facts and circumstances surrounding the actions of both Stangel and the other male subject are being reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if other charges on either man are warranted.