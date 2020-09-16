125 Years

Sept. 16, 1895

The board of education met last night and elected Prof. John G. Kaufman, of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, principal of the high school to succeed Prof. W.H. Meck. There were six other applicants for the position. Mr. Kaufman is a graduate of Harvard and was recommended to the board by Dr. Schaffer, state school commissioner of Pennsylvania.

———

Wednesday night a mare owned by Isaac Betts, while grazing in a pasture field on his farm west of Hardin, fell in a 12-foot well. The horse was not injured.

100 Years

Sept. 16, 1920

Two boys were before Mayor Forsythe this week alleged to have been stealing coal from B. & O. cars and selling it. Detectives from the B. & O. railroad were responsible for the arrests.

———

Albert (anxiously) – “I’m afraid I’ll soon be bald! My hair is coming out.”

J.W. Pfeil – “Why worry? Use Parisian Sage and I’ll guarantee it will stop falling hair or return your money.” Advt.

75 Years

Sept. 16, 1945

The children of the city will have the opportunity of participating in the war savings program up and through the next war bond campaign. School children have received high praise for their splendid cooperation during the past years in purchasing.

———

Punishment of Japanese war criminals will be meted out by an allied board of judges with the first trials probably getting underway before Christmas. Japanese officials and leading citizens proclaimed themselves shamed in the eyes of the world today after viewing Japanese army atrocity stories which General Douglas MacArthur ordered Nip newspapers to publish.

50 Years

Sept. 16, 1970

Miss Jeanne Prueter, R.R. 1, Fort Loramie, was awarded the bachelor of science degree in education during the 44th summer commencement held Sunday, August 30, at Miami University, Oxford.

Miss Prueter taught one year at St. Denis School, Versailles, two years at St. Joseph’s elementary school, Wapakoneta, and is beginning her seventh year teaching the fourth grade at Holy Angels elementary school on Water street.

———

DAYTON – Arthur Beerman, noted local philanthropist, department store owner and real estate developer, died today of an apparent heart attack. He was 62.

President of the Elder-Beerman Co., a southwestern Ohio department store chair, Beerman last November began a series of holiday dinners for the needy. He hosted an estimated 10,000 persons at three dinners on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

25 Years

Sept. 16, 1995

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz is already back on his feet.

Holtz was up and walking one day after undergoing emergency surgery to remove pressure on his spinal cord. Holtz was moved into a regular room at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., after spending the night in intensive care for routine observation.

———

CLEVELAND (AP) – American Indians who object to the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo as an ethnic caricature will be allowed to continue their protests outside Jacobs Field when the team enters the playoffs.

U.S. District Judge John M. Manos has extended a temporary agreement between stadium officials and protestors and made it permanent.

The Indians have defended the team name and logo as honoring Louis Sockalexis, a Penobscot Indian who was the first American Indian to play major league ball. He played in Cleveland from 1897-99.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

