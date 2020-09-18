Friday night pizza fundraiser to begin in October

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association’s Friday Night Pizza Fundraiser will begin Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The fundraiser will be held on the first Friday of each month through March 2021, with the exception of January. Pizzas can be pre-ordered by calling 937-295-3598.

The association is still in need of trustees. Trustees are entitled to one free small gathering rental of the building per year and a free membership each year of being a trustee. Anyone interested or with any questions should plan to attend the Oct. 7 meeting at 7 p.m. The association is also in need of a rental agent and a janitor, and more information on those paid positions will be at the Oct. 7 meeting.

Meetings are open to members and the community, and are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

To rent the building, call 937-419-4197.