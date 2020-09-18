Health Department reports 24 new cases

SIDNEY — Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 581 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a girl in the 0-9 age range, two girls in the 10-19 age range, two women and two men in their 20s, one woman and one man in their 30s, one woman and one man in their 40s, three women in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, three women and one man in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and one woman in her 90s.

Eight people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, two men and two women in their 80s, and two men in their 90s.

As of Friday, 416 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 157 have not recovered. Currently, two Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 307 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 55 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 46 cases, Houston (45333) 21 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 24 cases, New Bremen (45869) one case, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 11 cases, Minster (45865) 20 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 53 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 588 total cases in the county with 517 confirmed and 71 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 52. One case reported Thursday was removed from the list as the person didn’t reside in Auglaize County.

A total of 359 women have tested positive while 229 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 455. There are 125 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: the 576th case is a 50-year-old woman, the 577th case is a probable 36-year-old man, the 578th case is a probable 37-year-old woman, the 579th case is a 50-year-old woman, the 580th case is a 92-year-old woman, the 581st case is a 99-year-old woman, the 582nd case is a 23-year-old man, the 583rd case is a 42-year-old man, the 584th case is a 43-year-old woman, the 585th case is a 13-year-old boy, the 586th case is a 14-year-old boy, the 587th case is a 12-year-old boy, and the 588th case is a 93=year=old woman. All cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 60 in the 10-20 age range, 78 in the 20-30 age range, 81 in the 30-40 age range, 73 in the 40-50 age range, 101 in the 50-60 age range, 71 in the 60-70 age range, 46 in the 70-80 age range, 44 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 238 cases in St. Marys, 147 cases in Wapakoneta, 73 cases in Minster, 71 cases in New Bremen, 26 cases in Cridersville, 17 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,326 positive cases, with 14 new cases. Miami County has had 125 total hospitalizations and 49 deaths. There are 1,021 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 758 positive cases with 732 confirmed and 26 probable cases. There have been 74 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 643 people have recovered. There are 70 active cases with five new cases reported Friday. there have been 37 COVID-19-related deaths in the county

The Logan County Health District reported 288 cases. A total of 244 people have recovered. There have been 21 hospitalizations and three county deaths.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 142,596 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,687 have been hospitalized with 3,161 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,608 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 120,858 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.