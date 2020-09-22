Police log

TUESDAY

-12:56 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Arthur E. Adkins, 22, at large, was arrested on receiving stolen property charges.

-midnight. Tyler L. McFadden, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

MONDAY

-10:21 p.m.: warrant. Ashley Cost, 36, of DeGraff, was arrested on an outstanding Montgomery County warrant.

-9:06 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Austin Cooper, 24, of Sidney, was cited with driving under an OVI suspension..

-3:36 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of tools, including a Hypertough red sander, valued at $30, a green weed eater, valued at $70, and a Chicago Electric red saw, valued at $45, were reported stolen off a porch at a residence in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:38 p.m.: probation violation. Zacheary R. Ritter, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:37 a.m.: misuse of credit card. A fraud, resulting in the theft of $70, was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

-9:18 a.m.: criminal damaging. A locked, gray 2004 Buick was reported entered and the passenger side door was damaged by being scratched. A pink phone charger, a wallet, two driver’s licenses and several credit cards and other personal cards were also reported stolen out of the vehicle’s glove box, which was also damaged.

SATURDAY

-3:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two windows, valued at $150, were reported damaged at a property in the 320 block of Dayton Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:55 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:33 a.m. to 12:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-1:39 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

MONDAY

-9:51 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-9:35 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

