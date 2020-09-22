Shelby County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

SIDNEY — Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 612 cases.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the new cases involve a girl in the 0-9 age range, two men in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s, and a man and a woman in their 50s.

Eleven people in the county have died as a result of COVID-19. They include one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

As of Tuesday, 428 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 173 have not recovered. Currently, one Shelby County resident is hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 328 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 58 cases, Botkins (45306) 22 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 50 cases, Houston (45333) 21 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 25 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 11 cases, Minster (45865) 21 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) four cases and Russia (45363) 53 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 612 total cases in the county with 533 confirmed and 79 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 52.

A total of 373 women have tested positive while 238 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 455. There are 149 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases include a 71-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman. All are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 61 in the 10-20 age range, 83 in the 20-30 age range, 83 in the 30-40 age range, 78 in the 40-50 age range, 105 in the 50-60 age range, 73 in the 60-70 age range, 50 in the 70-80 age range, 45 in the 80-90 age range, 20 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 246 cases in St. Marys, 153 cases in Wapakoneta, 77 cases in Minster, 75 cases in New Bremen, 27 cases in Cridersville, 17 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview and one case in Buckland.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,380 positive cases. Miami County has had 127 total hospitalizations and 49 deaths. There are 1,078 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 773 positive cases with 747 confirmed and 26 probable cases. There have been 74 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 667 people have recovered. There are 61 active cases with one new case reported Tuesday. There have been 38 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, including one death that was reported Tuesday.

The Logan County Health District reported 301 cases. There are 49 active cases and five current hospitalizations. A total of 249 people have recovered. There have been three county deaths.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 145,850 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,899 have been hospitalized with 3,210 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,635 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 124,774 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.