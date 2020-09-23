125 Years

Sept. 23, 1895

The Cincinnati Enquirer this morning reports that Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson, of this city, who graduated with high honors at the College of Music last spring, has left for New York, where she expects to become a pupil of Mr. Charles P. Warren, the distinguished composer and organist of Grace Church.

———

Milton E. Ailes, of Washington, D.C., who has been spending his vacation here with his parents returned home this afternoon.

———

Dr. W.T. Barger, of Hardin, left this morning for Cleveland to take an advanced course in medicine.

100 Years

Sept. 23, 1920

Papers for the incorporation of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association were sent to the secretary of state today. The articles of incorporation were signed by the hospital committee appointed by the mayor several months ago, as follows: W.A. Graham, J.C. Hewitt, W.J. Emmons, A.W. Reddish, H.K. Forsyth, W.E. Whipp, W.A. Wagner, and Clem Crusey.

———

Evans Johnson, of this city, was granted citizenship papers in common pleas court this morning. Johnson was born in Greece and came to this country in 1906, landing in Baltimore. He has been a resident of Sidney for the past several years, being proprietor of The Purity.

———

Henry Ford has announced that prices on all models of his automobiles have been reduced an average of $142 a car bring them practically to their pre-war price. The Ford company has 142,000 unfilled orders.

75 Years

Sept. 23, 1945

As a special tribute to R.W. Perry Partington, of Sidney, district grand master of the Third District, David B. Sharp, grand master of the Ohio Masonic grand lodge and other state and district officials will be present Saturday for a dinner meeting at Temperance Lodge. Five grand lodge officers are scheduled to attend the meeting.

50 Years

Sept 23, 1970

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies Richard Steinke and John Lenhart (part-time officer) attended a riot control school last week at Kenton, sponsored by the Hardin county sheriff’s department.

Some 80 police officers from this part of Ohio were trained during a two-day session which was instructed by two riot control specialists from the Franklin County sheriff’s office.

———

A committee seeking new doctors for Shelby County needs money for full-scale recruitment efforts so it is planning to incorporate and sell shares of non-profit stock to raise funds.

Plans are not definite, but the committee is thinking of forming the Shelby County Medical Services Corp., a tentative name, according to Sidney optometrist Dr. John Beigel, chairman of the group. If the county is to successfully compete, a corporation is needed to make money available to help new doctors get started, said Dr. Beigel. The new physicians would be expected to later re-pay the corporation, he added.

25 Years

Sept. 23, 1995

Lehman volleyball coach Denise Stauffer notched her 100th career coaching win as the Lehman girls took two straight matches in the three-team Botkins tri-meet.

Lehman beat Riverside 15-5, 12-15, 15-7 in its first match, and that was No. 100 for the Lady Cavalier coach.

“It feels good,” said Stauffer, “Especially since my first year we only won three games. But the girls here keep getting better and better.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

