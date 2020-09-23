Rhodes State College board names new center

LIMA – The Rhodes State College Board of Trustees approved the official new name for the Center for Health Science Education and Innovation in Lima’s Town Square.

The center, on schedule for completion in June 2021, now will be known as the Borra Center for Health Sciences.

“On behalf of Rhodes State College, its students, faculty and staff, I thank Pier C. Borra and Renee A. Borra for their extreme generosity in advancing our vision for regional health care education,” said Cynthia E. Spiers, president of Rhodes State College. “The Borra Family Foundation has been a beacon in our scholarship program since 2005, having helped 86 students achieve their dreams of a career in health care. Their generous support for this new facility and the Borra Family Foundation Nursing Pathway Scholarship establishes a meaningful, forward thinking partnership for many years to come.”

“We are very pleased to join with Rhodes State College as a partner in the development of the new health sciences center,” Pier C. Borra, of the Borra Family Foundation, said. “Because of our long history in the health care field, we have a strong appreciation for the contribution that nurses and allied health professionals make to our society. This new state-of-the-art facility will provide an excellent education and a lifetime opportunity for students to secure good jobs and provide health care services that will make a difference in the lives of others.

“It is indeed a pleasure to work with Dr. Cynthia Spiers and her highly capable team in leading Rhodes State College into the future of health care education, and we are honored to have our name associated with the new Health Sciences Center.”

The Borra’s strong ties to Lima are rooted in their history.

“Renee and I also want to recognize the support of the Lima community during the 37 years that we lived here,” Pier Borra said. “We moved to Lima in 1972 and here we started Arbor Health Care, a nursing home company and CORA Health Service, a rehabilitation business. Our corporate offices were based in Lima and staffed almost entirely by people from the community.”

The Borra Center for Health Sciences will be home to five of the college’s health science programs: nursing, physical therapist assistant, occupational therapy assistant, emergency medical services, and respiratory care. It will include cutting edge technology and equipment, as well as high-end simulation suites to support an advanced paradigm of teaching and learning for students seeking health care careers. The technology and learning approach also promotes interdisciplinary education and the ability to connect with other health serving organizations and vast training opportunities for area incumbent health care professionals.