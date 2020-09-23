SIDNEY — The countdown to Election Day is on for the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Director Pam Kerrigan told the board the office has received 3,600 requests for absentee ballots so far. Some of them have rescinded their request so they can vote in-person. More than 1.7 million absentee ballots have been requested by Ohio voters.

A secure drop box has been placed in front of the building for residents to drop off absentee ballot requests after business hours. They will also be able to drop off their completed ballot before Election Day.

Voters are able to track their ballot on https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/.

In-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Kerrigan and Deputy Director Collin Claywell are preparing the back room as the voting location. Curtains will be placed around the room.

The board asked Claywell to find out how much it would cost to purchase the curtains and stands as opposed to renting them.

Voters will enter the building via the east side parking lot, off South Miami Avenue. Handicapped parking space has been added to the lot. The door has been replaced for easy handicap access and the ramp is being repaired.

Prospective voters will enter the building and have their temperature taken. They will follow the “x”s on where to stand and flow through the room. They will come to a station with hand sanitizer and facemasks. the next step is the work station where they will register to vote.

The person will receive a ballot and go to a voting booth to cast their votes. After putting their ballot in the scanner, the person will exit the building.

Kerrigan said they will have a limit of 10 people allowed in the room, which will include the workers. There will be a person at the door directing traffic and also keeping an eye on the DS 200 scanner.

Claywell said one polling location has changed for the Nov. 3 election. Anna residents — who normally vote in the elementary school — will instead vote at the Rocket Athletic Center, 210 Walnut St., Anna. The move was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business, the board:

• Agreed to make sure the voting location managers have the correct law enforcement numbers to call if something happens at the precinct on Election Day.

• tabled discussion on comp time policy until after the election.

• Reviewed security upgrades completed at the building.

• Approved the Nov. 3 ballot order.

• Approved the allocation of voting equipment on Election Day.

• Approved bills which were filed for audit.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.

A secure drop box has been placed in front of the Shelby County Board of Elections for residents to drop off absentee ballot requests after business hours. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_voterbox.jpg A secure drop box has been placed in front of the Shelby County Board of Elections for residents to drop off absentee ballot requests after business hours.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicheer@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.