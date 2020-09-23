Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. Michael J. Elliott, 46, of Sidney, was charged with theft and criminal damaging, and Jeremiah D. Purk, 41, of Dayton, was also charged with theft, after a watch, a knife, miscellaneous lighters, key chains, sunglasses, tweezers and a package of donuts were reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

TUESDAY

-5:42 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a report of a theft in progress at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road, which resulted in the seizure of syringes, capsules and bags containing an unknown substance. Drug equipment was also found.

-4:53 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue.

-9:03 a.m.: theft. A blue/silver 24-inch Mongoose bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

MONDAY

-11:20 p.m.: warrant. Michael Dotson, 44, of DeGraff, was arrested on an active Champagne County warrant.

-8:07 a.m.: theft. The theft of 100 doses of gabapentin medication was reported stolen in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

FRIDAY

-1:42 p.m.: theft — without consent. A red tool box with tools were reported stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Walker J. Mustain, 22, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:13 p.m.

Mustain was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when he attempted to turn south onto South Miami Avenue but failed to yield the right of way, causing the eastbound vehicle on state Route 29, driven by Donna Lynn Bader, 60, of West Liberty, to hit his vehicle. The collision caused Bader’s vehicle to hit a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street that is owned by Jeffery M. Lawson, of Sidney.

Mustain was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Eric S. Cecil, 41, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:55 p.m.

Cecil was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that slowed to stop for an animal crossing the street, which was driven by William H. Harp, 52, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:08 to 7:12 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls; one was a mutual aid medical call.

TUESDAY

–4:46 to 7:41 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-6:53 to 9:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls; one was cancelled en route.

A Sidney Police Officer picks up a syringe and other drug paraphernalia found in a vehicle parked in the Love’s parking lot around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Police were called to Love’s on a report of suspected theft. A powder, the Sidney Police believe could be fentanyl, was also found. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN092420Drugs-1.jpg A Sidney Police Officer picks up a syringe and other drug paraphernalia found in a vehicle parked in the Love’s parking lot around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Police were called to Love’s on a report of suspected theft. A powder, the Sidney Police believe could be fentanyl, was also found. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

