They’re back …

Members of the Senior Center of sidney-Shelby County enter the building Monday, Sept. 21, for the first time since the pandemic began in March.

Lunches were served to members of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County Monday, Sept. 21, after the center reopened since the pandemic began in March. Board President Shelia Nuss and Executive Director Rachel Hale serve lunches to Alma Hill, of Sidney and Vicki Alexander, of Sidney.