125 Years

Sept. 25, 1895

The Miami-Erie Canal, from New Bremen to Defiance, is perfectly dry. The distance is 75 miles, and the absence of water is an unprecedented condition for any canal in Ohio.

———

John Wagner’s Sons, who have been drilling a well near the brewery, struck a large vein of water at a depth of 224 feet this morning and now have a flowing well.

———

The new People’s gallery opened today. The new reception room is open day and evening, and there is new scenery and new ideas in photography.

100 Years

Sept. 25, 1920

The first report of the straw vote received at noon today from the Rexall store was: for Harding, men 62; women 38; for Cox, men 26 and women 26. The vote will continue to be taken each day until the date of the election.

———

Frank Willis will make a tour of Shelby county in the interest of his candidacy for the Senate on Sept. 30. He will spend the entire day in the county, visiting various communities and concluding with a meeting in the evening at the high school auditorium.

75 Years

Sept. 25, 1945

Announcement of the consolidation of the gas and electric offices of the Dayton Power and Light Co. into one office at 103 East Court street, effective Sept. 28, was made today by Harry Binkley, manager of the power company. The gas office on South Ohio avenue will be closed on that date.

50 Years

Sept. 25, 1970

MINSTER – Rev. Lawrence Eiting, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Eiting of Minster, leaves Oct. 17, for Lima, Peru, for assignment to the Chilean mission field.

Rev. Eiting was ordained to the priesthood of the Roman Catholic church in 1968. He has been assistant pastor at Corpus Christi Church, Dayton.

———

Will Sidney attorney Michael Boller be a write-in candidate at the Nov. 3 election for judge of Shelby County Common Pleas Court? Boller himself hasn’t decided the answer to that question. He said he is presently weighing the “personal sacrifice” of such a move against “the personal satisfaction to be gained.”

The sacrifice for Boller would be that, if elected, he must completely give up an established law practice he assumed in March 1969 following his father’s death. The satisfaction, if elected, would lie in becoming judge of the county’s highest court at the age of 32.

25 Years

Sept. 25, 1995

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) – Orville Redenbacher’s wholesome, Middle-American image and his cheerful, folksy commercials for gourmet popcorn turned him into an advertising icon.

Instantly recognizable by his natty bow tie and suspenders, and neatly parted white hair, Redenbacher delighted in his fame, once joking that he developed his promotional skills as a member of the Purdue University marching band: “That’s where I learned to toot my own horn.”

Redenbacher drowned Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in a whirlpool spa in his condominium. He was 88.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

