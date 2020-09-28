Area organizations to to sponsor blood drives

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion will sponsor a community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Scheer Post, 627 E. College St.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will sponsor a community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion, 1265 North Fourth Ave.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent (form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.