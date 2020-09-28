Driver flees law enforcement

TROY — Local law enforcement agencies are searching for the woman who fled from a traffic stop in Sidney that was eventually terminated in Troy on Sunday evening.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Zac Mumford, the Sidney Police Department attempted to stop a silver Ford Focus for no license plates on Sunday evening. The driver, a white female in her 20s, failed to stop for the agency and fled south on Interstate 75. The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit before they terminated it in the city of Troy. The driver continued to flee through Troy’s Public Square before being stopped by a train on East Main Street.

The driver then made her way to the area of North Market and Staunton Road when she was again stopped by the train on Staunton Road.

The driver then drove off through the Market Street baseball diamonds eluding police officers who then terminated the pursuit due to safety.

If you have any information regarding the person of interest, call the Miami County Communication Center at 9-1-1.

White female, in 20s, eludes capture

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

© Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.