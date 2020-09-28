Police log

SUNDAY

-2:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear window on a red 2002 Chrysler was reported shattered in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-12:32 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two Dertero all-terrain truck tires, valued at $300, were reported damaged in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-3:18 a.m.: criminal damaging. A 65-inch Vizio smart TV, valued at $800, was reported damaged in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:51 a.m.: failure to comply. Michael Dean Ceyler, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer charges.

-1:07 a.m.: contempt. Shelby Lee Brandyberry, 33, at large, was arrested on a contempt bench warrant.

-12:01 a.m.: failure to comply. Jesse Alan Railsback, 38, of Greenville, was arrested on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer charges.

SATURDAY

-3:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. A satellite pole was reported damaged in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-2:02 p.m.: criminal damaging. The paint on the passenger’s side of a black 2011 GMC truck was reported damaged in the 1000 block of East Avenue.

-11:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. Vehicle parts/accessories were reported damaged on a vehicle in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-9:18 a.m.: theft. The theft of $500 was reported stolen in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-7:22 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. The theft of a silver Pontiac G6, valued at $4,000, was reported stolen in the 400 block of Oakleaf Court. A police investigation is underway.

-1:23 a.m.: domestic violence. Tamara S. Lucas, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-12:01 a.m.: failure to comply. A juvenile was arrested on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and receiving

stolen property charges after a stolen 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP, valued at $2,000, was recovered by police.

FRIDAY

-6:15 p.m.: warrant. Tarin Keith Crowder, 24, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

-9:36 a.m.: identity theft. A identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Cherokee Drive.

Crashes

Shayla N. King, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control violation after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

According to the Sidney Police crash report, King was evading police when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle, went off the roadway and hit a house at 301 Brooklyn Ave. The vehicle then rolled slightly forward and struck a second house at 307 Brooklyn Ave.

• Glenn H. Sutter, 58, of Celina, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:14 p.m.

Sutter was traveling eastbound on West Water Street when he struck the rear of the slowing vehicle in front of him that was driven by Amy L. Cox, 31, of Lima.

Palmer M. Kim, 34, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:02 p.m.

Kim was traveling eastbound out of the Sidney Food Mart parking lot and onto Fourth Avenue, and as she was attempting to exit the lot she could not see and struck the front passenger side of a southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Amanda M. Hammer, 38, of Sidney.

• Scott Gibbas, 60, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:35 p.m.

Gibbas was attempting to turn left from a private parking lot in the 2600 block of state Route 47 when he pulled out in front of a westbound vehicle that was driven by Lias Zimmerman, 41, of Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:33 a.m. to 12:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-11:34 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-1:14 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-10:27 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

–5:26 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 17 calls; two were mutual aid calls.

-2:33 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-9:25 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby during a sporting event.

-11:54 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

