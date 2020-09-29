Police log

TUESDAY

-12:10 a.m.: purpose to commit theft. Courtney Ackley, 34, at large, was arrested on purpose to commit theft offense/felony unoccupied charges after a breaking and entering and the theft of three shirts were reported in 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

MONDAY

-7:41 p.m.: probation violation. Doyle Jones, 65, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:09 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a Vizio TV, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-1:24 p.m.: warrant. Michael S. Conner II, 22, of Sidney, was served a summons for a warrant.

-11:29 a.m.: theft. A $100 bill was reported to have been dropped and then was picked up by someone who allegedly concealed taking it at The Wash House on East Court Street.

–8:26 a.m.: probation violation. Michael E. Bice, 52, of Casco, Michigan, was served a probation violation warrant.

Crashes

Breana M. Madaj, 24, of Coldwater, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:13 p.m.

Madaj was backing up front a parking spot in the 300 block of East Poplar Street to pull out onto the road when she failed to see and hit the parked vehicle behind her that is owned by Melanie A. Hinds, of Sidney.

• Ralph M. Turner, 33, of Monticello, Kentucky, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Turner was traveling northbound on East Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the vehicle parked on the west side of East Avenue that is owned by Lucille Dunbar, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:086 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-6:30 to 8:40 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

–3:22 to 4:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls; two were mutual aid calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

