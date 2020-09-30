Oktoberfest grand marshall declared

The Minster Knights of Columbus Council was declared the 2020 Oktoberfest Parade Grand Marshall at the Wooden Shoe Inn on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Some members of the council are, left to right, Roger Hoying, of Egypt, Rick Riethman, Tim Bertke, Adam Oberding, Joe Barhorst, and Kevin Steinmann, all of Minster, Jeff Dues, and Roger Rutschling, of New Bremen, Matt Albers, of Minster, Jim Kaiser, of New Bremen, Vern Seger and Ted Riethman, of Minster.

Sherri Thobe, of Osgood, is the 2020 Oktoberfest button design winner.

