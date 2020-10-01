Jackson Center cancels trick-or-treat activities

JACKSON CENTER – The village of Jackson Center will not hold trick-or-treat activities this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been many concerns from citizens on holding Trick or Treat safely, so after much discussion, the Village would feel that everyone would be safer if we took a year off,” a newsletter to village residents states.

“If you still would like to take your children out, we would suggest taking them to their friends and family. Thank you for understanding that the Village is trying to keep all our residents safe during this time.”