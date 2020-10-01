Agencies give free toys to families

Sidney — Agape Distributions Inc., Good 360, The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots partnered together to provide the residents of Shelby County with free toys. The toys were distributed on On Saturday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“This was our collective opportunity to inject some hope into a COVID filled community,” said John Geissler of Agape Distributions Inc.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Botkins Police Department volunteered to pass out the toys to the 123 families that registered for this event.