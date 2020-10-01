Police log

THURSDAY

-4:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. David Wayne Slife, 33, at large, was arrested on two warrants and criminal damaging charges after a screen and window was reported broken on a property in the 500 block of East Court Street. The damage is set at $200.

WEDNESDAY

-5:47 p.m.: warrant. Wren J. McBrien, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant from the Bellefontaine Police Department.

-3:55 p.m.: warrant. Donovan Lewis Cox, 22, of Toledo, was served a summons for a contempt warrant.

-2:32 p.m.: possession of drugs. A 17-year-old female was arrested on charges for the possession of meth and fentanyl.

-8:38 a.m.: contempt. Sara E. Milbourn, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she turned herself into the Sidney Municipal Court.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:28 p.m: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:03 a.m. to 7:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

