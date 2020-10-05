Auglaize County Historical Society adds virtual tours

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will incorporate two additional virtual tours, highlighting its Daniel F. Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St., St. Marys, and Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta.

The tours are available by visiting theclio.com and searching for the museum by name or by community.

“Although both museums are now open for visits via scheduled appointments, we recognize that many persons are not currently comfortable visiting in this way. We also have folks who reside elsewhere are not able to travel at this time. These virtual tours give interested persons – local and distant – the opportunity to gain a sense of our wide collections and the stories they tell,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

The Mooney and Wapakoneta museum tours join the virtual tour of the M. Brown Theatre/Wapa Theatre that the Historical Society created recently.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets and shares the history of Auglaize County and its people through exhibits, programs and publications.

For more information about the tours, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328.