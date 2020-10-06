Police log

MONDAY

-9:41 p.m.: warrant. Michael B. Reiser, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding Auglaize County warrant.

-6:13 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1100 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

–5:25 p.m.: warrant. Mandy Eastridge, 32, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-10:38 a.m.: violate protection order. Police investigated a report a protection order was violated.

Crashes

Michael J. Elliot, 46, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices and was charged with OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:24 p.m.

Elliot was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when ran the red light at the Interstate 75 off ramp and hit a vehicle that was turning left from I-75 south onto state Route 47, that was driven by Karen S. Greve, 58, of Anna.

• Damien L. Black, 18, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:02 p.m.

Black was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he became distracted by his phone and ran the red light at the intersection with in front of Applebees hit the westbound vehicle at the light at the private drive at the Kroger parking lot on North Vandemark Road that was entering across Vandemark Road that was driven by Phyllis A. Bell, 54, of Piqua.

• Nichole Mikusa, 40, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:07 p.m.

Mikusa was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road when he became distracted in trying to find her cellphone and went off the east side of the roadway and struck a DP&L light pole.

Mikusa was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-5:07 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:57 to 10:24 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

-3:15 p.m.: cooking fire. Crews responded to a cooking fire.

-7:45 a.m. to 10:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls; three were mutual aid calls.

-7:04 a.m. to 3:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

SUNDAY

-7:52 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak.

-2:19 a.m. to 7:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls; one was cancelled en route.

SATURDAY

-8:25 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-4:25 a.m. to 11:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-4:06 a.m.: structure fire. Crews responded to a fire.

FRIDAY

-7:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

