Sidney Police Department taking back unwanted prescription drugs

SIDNEY – The Sidney Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Community members can bring pills for disposal to the lobby of the police department (234 W Court St., Sidney) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The Sidney Police Department will accept liquids, needles or sharps, pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This event is DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator.

The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available at https://bit.ly/2SyciRN.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 24 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Sidney Addiction Assistance Team Coordinator Mike McRill at 937-498-8781 or mmcrill@sidneyoh.com.