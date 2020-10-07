Eagle Scout project furnishes dressing room

Cody Carr, right, 17, measures a mirror held by his dad, Michael Mitchell, both of Sidney, while preparing to attach it to the wall of a dressing room in the basement of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Carr has installed counters, cabinets, mirrors and stools in two adjacent dressing rooms for his Eagle Scout project as a member of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97. Carr was motivated to help with the ongoing renovation of the theater because he has participated in productions at the venue and wanted to give future performers a comfortable place to get ready. Carr also is the son of Jill Mitchell.

Cody Carr, right, 17, measures a mirror held by his dad, Michael Mitchell, both of Sidney, while preparing to attach it to the wall of a dressing room in the basement of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Carr has installed counters, cabinets, mirrors and stools in two adjacent dressing rooms for his Eagle Scout project as a member of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97. Carr was motivated to help with the ongoing renovation of the theater because he has participated in productions at the venue and wanted to give future performers a comfortable place to get ready. Carr also is the son of Jill Mitchell. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN100820EagleScout.jpg Cody Carr, right, 17, measures a mirror held by his dad, Michael Mitchell, both of Sidney, while preparing to attach it to the wall of a dressing room in the basement of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Carr has installed counters, cabinets, mirrors and stools in two adjacent dressing rooms for his Eagle Scout project as a member of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97. Carr was motivated to help with the ongoing renovation of the theater because he has participated in productions at the venue and wanted to give future performers a comfortable place to get ready. Carr also is the son of Jill Mitchell. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News