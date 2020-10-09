Wilson Health Hospice schedules memorial service

SIDNEY – Wilson Health Hospice will host community memorial service at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

Community members are invited to join to remember and honor loved ones who have passed and remain in their hearts. This service includes inspirational music and words of comfort.

For everyone’s safety, there will be social distancing and masks are required. There will be a special gift to take home for each person attending.

RSVPs are appreciated but not required.

For more information, call 937-498 -9335.