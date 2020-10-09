Local photographer a finalist in Best Of Dayton competition

SIDNEY – A local photographer is a finalist in Dayton Magazine’s Best Of Dayton competition.

Devin Brautigam, of Sidney, is the owner of From Above Aerial, which is one of three finalist for best photographer in the Best Of Dayton competition. The other finalists are Lindsay Nicole Photography and Penny Collins Photography.

From Above Aerial focuses on wedding videography, business promotional services, architecture, nature and anything in the sky.

“I’ve had tremendous support from Shelby and Miami counties,” Brautigam said. “My absolute favorite thing is capturing beauty and giving a different perspective.”

Online voting is open until 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at https://daytonmagazine.secondstreetapp.com/2020-Best-of-Dayton/. Individuals can vote once per week.

For more information about From Above Aerial, visit its From Above Aerial LLC Facebook page or call 937-489-6175.