Peters named Kiwanis teen of the month

CONOVER — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Kyle Peters its September 2020 Teen of the Month. Kyle is a senior at Fairlawn Local High School. Kyle achieves a 4.0 GPA and ranks first in his class.

Kyle is the son of Kenny and Johanna Peters, of Conover.

His academic activities and academic honors and awards include: National Honor Society and top of his class in English, science, math and Spanish. Kyle receives high honor roll and was the recipient of the Honda Academic Achievement Award. Kyle is also involved in Academic Boosters.

His extracurricular and community activities include basketball, baseball and golf.

Kyle’s extracurricular, community honors and awards include: Golf Coach’s Award, honorable mention Shelby County Athletic League, second team SCAL, first team SCAL and MVP.

“Kyle is an excellent young man. He is a good student and a natural leader who is a member of our golf, basketball and baseball teams,” Fairlawn Principal John Stekli said.

Kyle plans to attend college to pursue a degree in sports marketing and management.