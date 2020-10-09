Signs of the times

Ray Aschettino, Pres. Ohio Therapeutic Health Services Inc.. was disgusted when he saw the Shelby County Democratic Party had rented a billboard promoting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the billboard stand that Aschettino allows on his property in exchange for a rental fee. The billboard stand is located at 739 N. Vandemark Road where his Spinal and Sports Therapy Center is located. Aschettino is strongly pro-life and disagrees with the Democrat Party on a number of issues. Aschettino said of the matter, “This sign is an insult to me and all of my pro-life patients. The placement of this billboard is irresponsible because of the negative impact it could have on a business. We Have always tried to adopt a neutral political posture.” To counter the Democrat billboard he covered his property with Trump signs. Aschettino also called Tom Kerrigan, the Shelby County Democratic Party chairman, to demand the billboard be taken down. Kerrigan said he told Aschettino that he had nothing to do with the billboard and that it was the Shelby County Democratic Women group that had contracted with Key-Ads to put up the billboard not the Shelby County Democratic Party. Kerrigan said he had looked over the contract for the Biden, Harris billboard and that the Shelby County Democratic Women were within their rights. Recently a rumor has been spreading that the Trump signs are free to whoever wants them. Aschettino believes this rumor was started by Democrats to have people steal his signs. Aschettino said he has notified the police and plans on getting more signs to replace the ones that have been taken.

