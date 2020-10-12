Unique way of getting treats

Ron and Nita’s employee Seth Frisby, left, 16, son of Randall and Gwen Frisby, sends candy down a tube and into the bucket of Kaitlyn Wallace, 5, as Kaitlyn’s brother Evan Wallace, 7, all of Sidney, watches during trick-or-treating at Ron and Nita’s on Saturday, Oct. 10. Kaitlyn was dressed as Audrey from the movie “Descendants 3.” Audrey and Evan are the children of Alisha and Will Wallace. Also taking part in handing out Halloween candy was the Amos Memorial Library, Gateway Arts Council and the Shelby County Historical Society.

