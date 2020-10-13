New Bremen administrator leaving post

NEW BREMEN – Village Administrator Chris Dicke announced at the New Bremen Village Council meeting Monday night that she was resigning in December after five years with the village.

Dicke said she was proud of helping move the village infrastructure planning into the 21st century during her tenure.

She said she and her team were able to update the overall plans for the village into modern terms. “We put together a street assessment and plan and it’s all on paper now so in future years they can just follow the plan,” she said.

Mayor Robert Parker commended Dicke for all that was accomplished during her tenure.

“She oversaw many major projects, including the building of a new electric substation, the new safety building, and completion of the Komminsk Legacy Park,” he said.

Dicke also was lead in the reconstruction of two streets, widening of state Route 274 by Crown Equipment, two new Main Street traffic signals, completion of GIS logging of the village features and updating the water and wastewater plants.

Before coming to the village, she served 25 years at the Ohio Department of Transportation District Seven where she served in various roles, including county maintenance, transportation and project management.

She said her ODOT experience prepared for her job with the village, because she learned about the wearing of many hats.

“Engineer, planner, HR coordinator and PR contact, you are pulled in many directions working in this (administrator) position,” she said.

Dicke said that once she leaves her post in December, she plans to take a few months to assess her options.

“I decided to take it easy for a while. In the past, I have always hit the ground running but now I want to slow down a little.”

But she said she is far from ready for retirement and is considering offers for consulting positions for various companies.

A New Bremen native, she is the daughter of Don and Lois Dicke of Dicke’s Service Station.

