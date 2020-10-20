Police log

MONDAY

-1:35 p.m.: probation violation. Mark D. Harris, 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of blue and grey bike, valued at $50, was reported stolen at The Wash House on East Court Street.

FRIDAY

-10:06 a.m.: theft. The theft of two signs, valued at $40, were reported stolen from a property in the 1300 block of Tully Drive.

Crashes

Tara R. Davis, 22, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:01 p.m.

Davis was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road when she changed lanes from the left lane into the right lane and hit the southbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Christopher Platefoot, 54, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-1:04 to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

