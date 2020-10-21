Police log

TUESDAY

-3:08 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report of domestic violence.

-2:13 p.m.: obstruct official business. Dorian Ray Kilfian, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons for obstructing official business charges; also, Hope Marie Kilfian, 22, of Sidney, was also issued a summons for obstructing official business and assault charges.

Crashes

Robin L. Dailey, 25, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:56 p.m.

Dailey was stopped facing the west at a stop sign on Piper Street when she pulled forward and into the path of a southbound vehicle on state Route 29 that was crossing through the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Caleb A. Fogle, 25, of Sidney.

• Bruce Mees Jr., 18, of Sidney, was cited with speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:09 a.m.

Mees Jr. was traveling southbound on Oak Street when he failed to stop for the stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by Elizabeth Hamm, 61, of Sidney, at a stop sign on Oak Street at Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:55 to 9:33 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-4:31 to 5:29 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-1:53 to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-10 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

