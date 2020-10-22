Edison State announces summer 2020 dean’s list

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recognized 116 students for excellence in academics on the summer 2020 semester dean’s list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Anna: Mary Landis, Haley Muter, Abigail Nowlin, Gracen Rogers, Alexa Wuebker, Amber Zimpfer
Fort Loramie: Hattie Meyer
Houston: Melinda Hoffert, William McKee
Jackson Center: Jennifer Wentz
Kettlersville: Alexis Shannon
Maplewood: Gracye Bryant, Katie Chandler
Minster: Lauren Bergman, Gavin Schulze
New Bremen: Emma Keller
Russia: Katelyn Monnin, Randall Seger
Sidney: Lisa Adams, Derrick Biedermann, Hilary Cook, Nicholas Cotterman, Emily Fogt, Frank Green, Yvonne Heber, Shylee Kaczmarek, Timothy Moinet, Matthew Ostendorf, Liliana Phillips, Samantha Pierce, Marissa Sharpe, Annmarie Stiver, Hollie Voisard
Versailles: Bethanie Bubeck, Morgan Frederick, Jena Mangen, Jayla Pothast, Lacy Thobe