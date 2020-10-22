Edison State announces summer 2020 dean’s list

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recognized 116 students for excellence in academics on the summer 2020 semester dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Anna: Mary Landis, Haley Muter, Abigail Nowlin, Gracen Rogers, Alexa Wuebker, Amber Zimpfer

Fort Loramie: Hattie Meyer

Houston: Melinda Hoffert, William McKee

Jackson Center: Jennifer Wentz

Kettlersville: Alexis Shannon

Maplewood: Gracye Bryant, Katie Chandler

Minster: Lauren Bergman, Gavin Schulze

New Bremen: Emma Keller

Russia: Katelyn Monnin, Randall Seger

Sidney: Lisa Adams, Derrick Biedermann, Hilary Cook, Nicholas Cotterman, Emily Fogt, Frank Green, Yvonne Heber, Shylee Kaczmarek, Timothy Moinet, Matthew Ostendorf, Liliana Phillips, Samantha Pierce, Marissa Sharpe, Annmarie Stiver, Hollie Voisard

Versailles: Bethanie Bubeck, Morgan Frederick, Jena Mangen, Jayla Pothast, Lacy Thobe